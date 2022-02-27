Kim Kardashian has no fear of Kanye West, flaunts her signature pout in new selfie

Kim Kardashian has appeared to be in good spirits for the impromptu snapping session amid ongoing feud with her estranged husband Kanye West.



American TV personality and socialite, who has returned from from Milan Fashion Week, looked to be a glamour model in the red-hot Instagram snap, as she styled her raven locks into two plaited pigtails which cascaded on her shoulders.



Kourtney's sister, 41, went bare-faced for the selfie, letting her natural beauty shine through. She was looking completely fresh-faced.

Kim flashed a peace sign at the camera while showing off her signature pout, apparently responding to her children's daddy's new move about legal battle.

The reality star captioned the post: "Shockingly not jet-lagged."



Later, she shared a series of her pics in chic outfit, looking gorgeous during a impromptu snapping session.

Kim Kardashian's selfie comes after a media outlet reported there is allegedly enough evidence to charge Kim's ex Kanye West for "punching" a fan in Los Angeles.

Previously, Kim Kardashian shared a throwback selfie with her dad and captioned: "We took this pic on this day celebrating his birthday at the Armenian restaurant in 1998."