 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck plan to shift Britain post latter bagging role in film

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck plan to shift Britain post latter bagging role in film
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck plan to shift Britain post latter bagging role in film

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are planning to move Britain this summer, reported Mail Online.

Ben with his ladylove- dubbed 'Bennifer' – are understood to be looking for a home on the outskirts of London.

Sources suggest that the possible involvement of Affleck in a forthcoming Barbie movie, which is being made at Warner Bros' Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire, may explain their interest in a British bolthole.

There has been rumours that The Town star is in talks with producers on the film who have already cast Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as boyfriend Ken.

Affleck and Lopez, who rekindled their relationship last May, have instructed property agents to find a place for them to rent, probably in South-West London.

'There is a very trusted team looking for the perfect home for Ben and J-Lo for the summer,' said a source.

'It will probably be the usual mansion in a leafy area on the outskirts of London. American stars love areas such as Richmond which, as well as being lovely, is close to Heathrow Airport, but also near enough to some of the big studios such as Leavesden and Shepperton.'

Earlier, the couple attended Super Bowl 2022 and the couple in no time took away all the limelight as they danced around and held hands while enjoying the game from the stands.

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Jungkook bids farewell to eyebrow piercing, ARMY mourns the loss: pics

BTS’ Jungkook bids farewell to eyebrow piercing, ARMY mourns the loss: pics
Princess Diana vs Camilla: How Prince Charles publicly interacted with them

Princess Diana vs Camilla: How Prince Charles publicly interacted with them

'Peaky Blinders' Harry Kirton wants to 'leave' the series: 'I want to move on'

'Peaky Blinders' Harry Kirton wants to 'leave' the series: 'I want to move on'
Kourtney Kardashian walks hand-in-hand with Travis Barker at Avril Lavigne Concert

Kourtney Kardashian walks hand-in-hand with Travis Barker at Avril Lavigne Concert
Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra dishes on becoming 'grandmother'

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra dishes on becoming 'grandmother'
James Arthur's 'BBC' documentary to detail his struggles with depression

James Arthur's 'BBC' documentary to detail his struggles with depression

Queen ‘getting no help’ from Royal Family amid covid-19 battle

Queen ‘getting no help’ from Royal Family amid covid-19 battle
Kim Kardashian has no fear of Kanye West, flaunts her signature pout in new selfie

Kim Kardashian has no fear of Kanye West, flaunts her signature pout in new selfie
Expert warns Prince Harry ‘needs to make sacrifices’: report

Expert warns Prince Harry ‘needs to make sacrifices’: report
Khloe Kardashian looks drop-dead gorgeous as she steps out with BFF Malika Haqq

Khloe Kardashian looks drop-dead gorgeous as she steps out with BFF Malika Haqq
‘Killing Eve’ last season to unveil more deadly cat-and-mouse game

‘Killing Eve’ last season to unveil more deadly cat-and-mouse game
Robert Pattinson suits up for macabre new ‘Batman’

Robert Pattinson suits up for macabre new ‘Batman’

Latest

view all