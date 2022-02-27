Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Shahnawaz Dahani takes 'amazing' catch to dismiss Fakhar Zaman

Shahnawaz Dahani takes Fakhar Zaman's catch at boundary line at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore during the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition's final in Lahore, on February 27, 2022. — Twitter

LAHORE: The hi-octane final of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition is underway, with Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans battling it out under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium.

Every player's performance has to be up to the mark in the crucial clash, and young pace sensation Shahnawaz Dahani did not fail to impress as he took an amazing catch of Fakhar Zaman (3) at the boundary line.

Zaman swept Asif Afridi's ball to the deep mid-wicket. The ball was just about to go for a six when Dahani intercepted it and took a massive wicket for Multan Sultans.

