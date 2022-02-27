Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: PSL final memes flood Twitter

— Twitter

LAHORE: The hi-octane final of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition and the Lahore Qalandars have had the worst possible start of a crucial match.

The Qalandars have lost their top-order batters — Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Zeeshan Ashraf — in the powerplay, and they are now in hot waters.

Zaman was dismissed for three, Ashraf seven, and Shafique 14 runs, as the Mohammad Rizwan-led side's bowlers kept the Shaheen Shah Afridi-led team's batters under pressure.

At this point, Twitter could not seem to get enough and flooded Twitter with memes, saying Lahore could not recover and "beta tumse nahi hopaega,"(son, you cannot do it)".

