 
sports
Sunday Feb 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: PSL final memes flood Twitter

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

— Twitter
— Twitter

LAHORE: The hi-octane final of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition and the Lahore Qalandars have had the worst possible start of a crucial match.

The Qalandars have lost their top-order batters — Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Zeeshan Ashraf — in the powerplay, and they are now in hot waters.

Zaman was dismissed for three, Ashraf seven, and Shafique 14 runs, as the Mohammad Rizwan-led side's bowlers kept the Shaheen Shah Afridi-led team's batters under pressure.

At this point, Twitter could not seem to get enough and flooded Twitter with memes, saying Lahore could not recover and "beta tumse nahi hopaega,"(son, you cannot do it)".

Here's what they have to say:


More From Sports:

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Shahnawaz Dahani takes 'amazing' catch to dismiss Fakhar Zaman

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Shahnawaz Dahani takes 'amazing' catch to dismiss Fakhar Zaman
PSL final: Mushtaq Ahmed credits Mohammad Rizwan for Multan Sultans' performance

PSL final: Mushtaq Ahmed credits Mohammad Rizwan for Multan Sultans' performance
PSL final: Zainab Abbas posts group pic with Erin Holland, others

PSL final: Zainab Abbas posts group pic with Erin Holland, others

PSL final: Live score Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, ball by ball updates

PSL final: Live score Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, ball by ball updates
Sania Mirza looks gorgeous in uber-desi throwback snapshot

Sania Mirza looks gorgeous in uber-desi throwback snapshot
PSL final: Shahid Afridi predicts who will lift the trophy

PSL final: Shahid Afridi predicts who will lift the trophy
Pak vs Aus: Team Test rankings

Pak vs Aus: Team Test rankings
Pak vs Aus: Watch Babar Azam 'in the zone'

Pak vs Aus: Watch Babar Azam 'in the zone'
Pak vs Aus 2022: Australian skipper Cummins feels 'incredibly safe' in Pakistan

Pak vs Aus 2022: Australian skipper Cummins feels 'incredibly safe' in Pakistan
PSL final: Shaheen Afridi’s father hopes Qalandars lift maiden trophy

PSL final: Shaheen Afridi’s father hopes Qalandars lift maiden trophy
Erin Holland to take her 'own piece of truck art home' after PSL

Erin Holland to take her 'own piece of truck art home' after PSL
Qalandars to lock horns with defenders Sultans for maiden PSL title today

Qalandars to lock horns with defenders Sultans for maiden PSL title today

Latest

view all