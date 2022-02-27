 
sports
Sunday Feb 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Fakhar Zaman misses out on major PSL record

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

Lahore Qalandars flamboyant batter Fakhar Zaman hits a shot during the final of the Pakistan Super Leagues (PSL) seventh edition at the Gaddafi Stadium, on February 27, 2022. — Twitter
Lahore Qalandars' flamboyant batter Fakhar Zaman hits a shot during the final of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition at the Gaddafi Stadium, on February 27, 2022. — Twitter  

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars' flamboyant batter Fakhar Zaman has missed out on a major opportunity to create the record of becoming the first cricketer to reach the 600-run mark in a single edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Before the final Fakhar stood with 585 runs in 12 games and just required 15 more runs in the final to reach the 600-run landmark and become the first-ever batter in PSL history to achieve the milestone. 

The batter has not been up to the mark in the last two matches and he failed to deliver in the crucial final of the PSL 7, as Lahore Qalandars seek to claim their maiden title.

Zaman was dismissed for three runs by Asif Afridi in the initial stage of the match and he was able to reach 588 runs —  just 12 runs shy of achieving the 600-run mark.

The aggressive left-hander Zaman has been in a rollicking form in this year's event as he is the leading run-scorer, and he also holds the record for most runs scored in a single PSL edition after he surpassed Babar Azam's record in the league stages.

The hi-octane final of PSL's seventh edition is underway and the Lahore Qalandars have had the worst possible start as their top-order batters — Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Zeeshan Ashraf — were dismissed in the powerplay.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Aus: Iftikhar and Wasim to replace Faheem and Hasan in Test series

Pak vs Aus: Iftikhar and Wasim to replace Faheem and Hasan in Test series
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: PSL final memes flood Twitter

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: PSL final memes flood Twitter
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Shahnawaz Dahani takes 'amazing' catch to dismiss Fakhar Zaman

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Shahnawaz Dahani takes 'amazing' catch to dismiss Fakhar Zaman
PSL final: Mushtaq Ahmed credits Mohammad Rizwan for Multan Sultans' performance

PSL final: Mushtaq Ahmed credits Mohammad Rizwan for Multan Sultans' performance
PSL final: Zainab Abbas posts group pic with Erin Holland, others

PSL final: Zainab Abbas posts group pic with Erin Holland, others

PSL final: Live score Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, ball by ball updates

PSL final: Live score Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, ball by ball updates
Sania Mirza looks gorgeous in uber-desi throwback snapshot

Sania Mirza looks gorgeous in uber-desi throwback snapshot
PSL final: Shahid Afridi predicts who will lift the trophy

PSL final: Shahid Afridi predicts who will lift the trophy
Pak vs Aus: Team Test rankings

Pak vs Aus: Team Test rankings
Pak vs Aus: Watch Babar Azam 'in the zone'

Pak vs Aus: Watch Babar Azam 'in the zone'
Pak vs Aus 2022: Australian skipper Cummins feels 'incredibly safe' in Pakistan

Pak vs Aus 2022: Australian skipper Cummins feels 'incredibly safe' in Pakistan
PSL final: Shaheen Afridi’s father hopes Qalandars lift maiden trophy

PSL final: Shaheen Afridi’s father hopes Qalandars lift maiden trophy

Latest

view all