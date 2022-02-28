Prince Harry brings Meghan Markle's mother to award show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the likes of Muhammad Ali, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, Rihanna and Jay-Z as they received the President's Award at the NAACP Image Awards.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought Doria Ragland, the mother of Meghan Markle, as their guest to the NAACP Image Awards last night.

Ceremony host Anthony Anderson also brought his mother, Doris Bowman along.

The 26 February show was hosted by Anthony Anderson while the likes of Kerry Washington, rapper LL COOL J and actress Zendaya among performers and presenters.

The NAACP, a civil rights organization, had announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be receiving the prestigious President's Award, which recognises the couple’s philanthropic and advocacy work.

On Saturday, the couple also launched the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award to recognise those “creating transformational change—at the intersection of social justice and tech—to advance civil and human rights”.

