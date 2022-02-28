PM Imran Khan to make 'big announcement' in address to nation today: FM

Fawad Chaudhry says PM Imran Khan will take nation into confidence over Pakistan's position amid Ukraine crisis.

Makes announcement on his official Twitter account.

FM Qureshi confirms PM address will take place at 6pm; Defence Minister Pervez Khattak says PM Imran Khan will soon release relief package for masses.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will be making a "big announcement" in an address to the nation today (Monday), says Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

His statement to the media was aired shortly after Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the PM's speech on his official Twitter account this morning.

Fawad said that the premier will take the nation into confidence over Pakistan's economy and the global challenges the country faces amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

FM Qureshi confirmed that the PM will speak at 6pm.

It may be recalled that PM Imran Khan paid a visit to Moscow a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine, officially declaring war on the West-backed country.

Govt to announce reduction in POL, energy prices soon: Pervez Khattak

Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, meanwhile, had said Sunday that PM Imran Khan will soon release a relief package for the masses and announce a reduction in petroleum and energy prices.

"The prime minister will address the nation shortly and announce Rs10 reduction in petroleum prices, and a Rs5 cut per unit in the electricity rates, along with several other measures," he said while speaking at a public meeting at the Mumraiz area of his hometown of Nowshera.