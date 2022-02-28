 
entertainment
Monday Feb 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Lady Gaga to HoYeon Jung: Celebrities' best looks from SAG Awards 2022

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 28, 2022

Lady Gaga to HoYeon Jung: Celebrities best looks from SAG Awards 2022
Lady Gaga to HoYeon Jung: Celebrities' best looks from SAG Awards 2022

Celebrities put their best foot forward on Sunday as they stepped out in breathtaking looks at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

From Lady Gaga to Squid Games star HoYeon Jung, here are all the celebrities who turned heads as they walked down the red carpet at the prestigious event.

Lady Gaga:

The A Star is Born actor wore a white silk-satin gown from Armani Privé. Gaga, nominated for playing Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, completed her look with a statement diamond necklace from Tiffany & co.

Lady Gaga at SAG Awards 2022
Lady Gaga at SAG Awards 2022

HoYeon Jung:

Taking the internet by storm, Korean Squid Game star HoYeon Jung won hearts in an embellished black dress by Louis Vuitton. The model-turned actor had her hair tied with a matching ribbon.

HoYeon Jung at SAG Awards
 HoYeon Jung at SAG Awards

Selena Gomez:

Selena Gomez wowed in a puffy sleeved black velvet gown from Oscar de la Renta. The Only Murders in the Building actor added a bit more glam  to her look with a sparkly diamond choker.

Selena Gomez at SAG Awards
Selena Gomez at SAG Awards

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith:

Winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor award for his role in King Richard, Will Smith wore a three piece suit as he color-coordinated with wife Jada Pinkett Smith who looked gorgeous in a navy vintage gown.

Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith at SAG Awards
Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith at SAG Awards

Cynthia Erivo:

Setting up some major style goals, Cynthia Erivo looked ravishing as she styled herself in a vinyl Louis Vuitton gown and matching faux fur cape.

Cynthia Erivo at SAG Awards
Cynthia Erivo at SAG Awards

Vanessa Hudgens:

Vanessa Hudgens was glammed up in a shimmery aqua Atelier Versace gown that featured a high-thigh slit and plunging neckline. 

Vanessa Hudgens at SAG Awards
Vanessa Hudgens at SAG Awards

Cate Blanchett:

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actor Cate Blanchett chose to slay in a Armani Privé black full-length gown as her look spook high of elegance.

Cate Blanchett at SAG Awards
Cate Blanchett at SAG Awards


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle gets political, pens note on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to Supreme Court

Meghan Markle gets political, pens note on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to Supreme Court
Queen 'felt more maternal' with Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice

Queen 'felt more maternal' with Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice

British public make it clear they want Prince Andrew to 'stand back'

British public make it clear they want Prince Andrew to 'stand back'

Meghan's extraordinary meeting with Queen and Prince Charles: She was 'welcomed as daughter'

Meghan's extraordinary meeting with Queen and Prince Charles: She was 'welcomed as daughter'
Why details of Prince Andrew's sex abuse payout will never be made public

Why details of Prince Andrew's sex abuse payout will never be made public
Priyanka Chopra once texted THIS actress from Abhishek Bachchan's phone, saying 'I Miss You’

Priyanka Chopra once texted THIS actress from Abhishek Bachchan's phone, saying 'I Miss You’
Prince Andrew ‘feeling broken’ over military title losses: report

Prince Andrew ‘feeling broken’ over military title losses: report
Meghan Markle steals limelight as she marks her first public appearance of 2022 in stunning outfit

Meghan Markle steals limelight as she marks her first public appearance of 2022 in stunning outfit
Royal Family ‘holding their breath’ as Queen battles covid-19

Royal Family ‘holding their breath’ as Queen battles covid-19
Kate Middleton plagued with ‘crippling fear’: ‘Could do so much’

Kate Middleton plagued with ‘crippling fear’: ‘Could do so much’
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are 'ready to get into' 'Wicked' filming

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are 'ready to get into' 'Wicked' filming
Tom Hardy once admitted his addiction destroyed everything

Tom Hardy once admitted his addiction destroyed everything

Latest

view all