 
entertainment
Monday Feb 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper share sweet moment at 2022 SAG Awards

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 28, 2022

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper share sweet moment at 2022 SAG Awards
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper share sweet moment at 2022 SAG Awards

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper shared a sweet gesture during the 28th Annual Screen Actor Guild Awards and since then fans can not stop gushing.

The A Star Is Born costars lovingly embraced one another while attending the star-studded event, smiling as they reunited more than three years after their award-winning film was released.

While Cooper, 47, looked dapper in a classic black suit and bow tie ensemble, Gaga, 35, looked drop-dead gorgeous in a custom plunging white Georgio Armani Privé white silk satin gown with a dazzling embroidered bustier

To note, the Grammy Award-winning singer and actress was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley-Scott directed murder drama House of Gucci, while Cooper was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his part in Licorice Pizza.

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper share sweet moment at 2022 SAG Awards

"I made a friend for life. As great as this movie was, the thing that I think I'll take away forever is the relationship I have with her because she is an incredible person. I'm very lucky to have worked with her," Cooper told PEOPLE of their bond in 2018.

Gaga, for her part, had nothing but kind things to say about her co-star and their relationship, saying that she treated him like family from the start.

"We had instant chemistry when I met him," Gaga said. "As soon as I opened the door to my house and saw him, it was like, 'You hungry?' We're both Italian and from the East Coast and before I knew it, I was heating up some leftovers for him and we were eating together."


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get their eye on money, claims royal expert

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get their eye on money, claims royal expert
Kim Kardashian returns to L. A in her new private jet worth $95 million

Kim Kardashian returns to L. A in her new private jet worth $95 million
Experts analyze Brad Pitt’s chances of winning lawsuit against Angelina Jolie

Experts analyze Brad Pitt’s chances of winning lawsuit against Angelina Jolie
Real Anna Sorokin's friend Neff Davis addresses ‘racist backlash’

Real Anna Sorokin's friend Neff Davis addresses ‘racist backlash’
'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung gets emotional while receiving first SAG award

'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung gets emotional while receiving first SAG award

SAG Awards 2022: Full list of winners

SAG Awards 2022: Full list of winners
Gigi and Bella Hadid rock new look for Versace show feat. bleached brows: pics

Gigi and Bella Hadid rock new look for Versace show feat. bleached brows: pics
Kanye West’s relationship with Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones leaked

Kanye West’s relationship with Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones leaked
Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana at NAACP Image Awards

Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana at NAACP Image Awards
Drum and bass pioneer MC Skibadee passes away at 54, family confirms

Drum and bass pioneer MC Skibadee passes away at 54, family confirms
Will Smith gets appreciation from Denzel Washington after winning SAG award for best actor

Will Smith gets appreciation from Denzel Washington after winning SAG award for best actor
Princess Diana beats Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton as most beautiful royal of all time

Princess Diana beats Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton as most beautiful royal of all time

Latest

view all