Monday Feb 28 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get their eye on money, claims royal expert

Monday Feb 28, 2022

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have got their eye on the money and they are ‘very money driven’, royal expert Richard Mineards has claimed.

The Daily Mail, quoted Richard Mineards telling the Evening Standards, that Meghan and Harry want to get to a level where they can ‘earn lots of money and do good things’.

Richard Mineards currently works for Harry and Meghan’s local paper The Montecito Journal.

He said, the royal couple are 'very money driven' and would like to earn over $12 million a year like their friend James Corden, who hosts The Late Late Show.

The royal expert further said, “They've obviously got their eye on the money like their good friend James Corden who now earns something like $12 million per season of The Late Late Show.”

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California.

They have signed multi-million deals with Spotify and Netflix. 

