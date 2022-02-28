 
entertainment
Monday Feb 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Michael Keaton dedicates SAG award to late nephew who died of addiction

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 28, 2022

Michael Keaton got emotional as he dedicated his SAG Award to his late nephew
Michael Keaton got emotional as he dedicated his SAG Award to his late nephew

Michael Keaton got teary eyed as he dedicated his SAG award to his late nephew who died of addiction.

Winning the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his performance in Dopesick, Keaton got emotional as he dedicated his win to his nephew who died from accidental heroin overdose.

"Given the subject matter, this is for my nephew, Michael, and my sister, Pam," the 70-year-old actor said. "I lost Michael...and it hurts. To my sister Pam, thanks."

Dopesick deals with the problem of opioid addiction, an issue which is personal for Keaton. 

"I have a job where I can be part of a production that actually can spawn thought, conversation, actual change," Keaton added in his acceptance speech.

The actor went on saying, "Who gets to have that job? Seriously? How fortunate am I that good can come from something I do just because I learn to become an actor? There's massive inequity in the world.”

“In Dopesick, when you talk about addiction, the way to heal the problem is to accept that you have a problem. Not our country. The entire world. Economically, racially, socially, financially. There's massive inequity in the world. There just is. There's fair, and there's unfair. There's not a lot of room in between," Keaton added.

More From Entertainment:

‘Squid Game’ becomes first non-English-language series to win SAG Awards

‘Squid Game’ becomes first non-English-language series to win SAG Awards
Lady Gaga shares emotional moment with Helen Mirren at 2022 SAG Awards

Lady Gaga shares emotional moment with Helen Mirren at 2022 SAG Awards
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get their eye on money, claims royal expert

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get their eye on money, claims royal expert
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper share sweet moment at 2022 SAG Awards

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper share sweet moment at 2022 SAG Awards
Kim Kardashian returns to L. A in her new private jet worth $95 million

Kim Kardashian returns to L. A in her new private jet worth $95 million
Experts analyze Brad Pitt’s chances of winning lawsuit against Angelina Jolie

Experts analyze Brad Pitt’s chances of winning lawsuit against Angelina Jolie
Real Anna Sorokin's friend Neff Davis addresses ‘racist backlash’

Real Anna Sorokin's friend Neff Davis addresses ‘racist backlash’
'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung gets emotional while receiving first SAG award

'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung gets emotional while receiving first SAG award

SAG Awards 2022: Full list of winners

SAG Awards 2022: Full list of winners
Gigi and Bella Hadid rock new look for Versace show feat. bleached brows: pics

Gigi and Bella Hadid rock new look for Versace show feat. bleached brows: pics
Kanye West’s relationship with Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones leaked

Kanye West’s relationship with Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones leaked
Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana at NAACP Image Awards

Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana at NAACP Image Awards

Latest

view all