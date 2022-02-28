Watch: The list of the global sanctions on Russia

As Russian troops push ahead to capture the capital of Ukraine, for the fifth consecutive day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pleading the world for help. In response, a number of western countries namely Canada, the European Union, Japan, New Zealand, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States have imposed a set of sanction on Russia.



The strict sanctions target Russian banks, elite, politicians and its oil and gas exports.

Geo.tv list down the sanctions which have been unveiled so far.