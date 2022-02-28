 
entertainment
Monday Feb 28 2022
By
AFP

Paris Fashion Week returns to pre-pandemic form

By
AFP

Monday Feb 28, 2022

Paris Fashion Week returns to pre-pandemic form
Paris Fashion Week returns to pre-pandemic form

Two years on from France´s first pandemic lockdown, Paris Fashion Week is almost back in full stride, with the vast majority of houses returning to live shows.

The women´s autumn-winter week kicks off on Monday with all eyes on Off-White, presenting the final collection by its founder Virgil Abloh, who died from cancer in November at 41.

Abloh, a former Kanye West collaborator, turned Off-White into one of fashion´s fastest-growing brands and was recruited to head menswear for Louis Vuitton before his career was tragically cut short.

Louis Vuitton, which has a majority stake in Off-White, believes the brand can continue to grow in Abloh´s absence.

"Off-White is in the position that Dior was in 1957 (when its founder died)," Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke told Business of Fashion.

"The question is: what has the founding father left? If the legacy is rich, authentic and steeped in values that go beyond fashion, the odds of turning a passing into something eternal are spectacular."

Off-White is returning to the catwalk for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic struck -- and it is not alone.

Of 95 houses on the official Paris calendar, only 13 have stayed fully online for this fashion week.

The biggest names, including Dior, Chanel and Hermes, are among 45 brands holding live catwalk shows.

Saint Laurent, which had dropped out of the official calendar during the pandemic, vowing to set its own schedule, has returned to the regular line-up.

Others are doing a mix of online films and in-house presentations for buyers and press -- a concept that was devised during the pandemic and has remained popular with several houses such as Japan´s Issey Miyake.

More From Entertainment:

Adele back to drinking months after quitting alcohol to protect her voice?

Adele back to drinking months after quitting alcohol to protect her voice?
'CODA' star Troy Kotsur makes history as first deaf actor to win a SAG Award

'CODA' star Troy Kotsur makes history as first deaf actor to win a SAG Award
Americans giving no importance to Prince Harry?

Americans giving no importance to Prince Harry?
Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino recreate iconic ‘Romy and Michele’ looks at SAG Awards

Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino recreate iconic ‘Romy and Michele’ looks at SAG Awards

Selena Gomez oozes charm in black velvet Oscar gown at SAG Awards 2022

Selena Gomez oozes charm in black velvet Oscar gown at SAG Awards 2022
Prince Harry, Prince William 'completely blindsided' by Camilla news

Prince Harry, Prince William 'completely blindsided' by Camilla news

Green Day refuses to attend Russia concert amid the ongoing war in Ukraine

Green Day refuses to attend Russia concert amid the ongoing war in Ukraine
Tom Cruise pilots helicopter to South Africa for ‘Mission Impossible 8’

Tom Cruise pilots helicopter to South Africa for ‘Mission Impossible 8’
Dame Helen Mirren honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2022 SAG

Dame Helen Mirren honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2022 SAG

Selena Gomez hits the SAG Award stage barefoot after tripping on red carpet

Selena Gomez hits the SAG Award stage barefoot after tripping on red carpet
‘Squid Game’ becomes first non-English-language series to win SAG Awards

‘Squid Game’ becomes first non-English-language series to win SAG Awards
Lady Gaga shares emotional moment with Helen Mirren at 2022 SAG Awards

Lady Gaga shares emotional moment with Helen Mirren at 2022 SAG Awards

Latest

view all