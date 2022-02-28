PCB says 'extensive security plan' in place after Aussie player's family receives threats

Australian cricket team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years. — Steve Smith/Twitter

A person sent threats to family of Australian cricketer, warning them of "consequences" if he travels to Rawalpindi.

"There are extensive security plans in place for this type of social media activity, which, in this case, is not considered a risk," PCB says.

Sources say the threats originated from India.

ISLAMABAD: Following the incident of threats being received by the family of an Australian cricketer, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) clarified that there are "extensive security plans in place for this type of social media activity."



Earlier today, in a bid to sabotage Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan, a person from India had reportedly sent threats to the family of an Australian cricketer and had warned them of "dire consequences" if the player travels to Rawalpindi, security sources have revealed.

Taking notice of the viral news, the PCB in a statement said: “Cricket Australia is aware of a social media post, of which the nature and content have been investigated by the PCB, Cricket Australia, and combined government security agencies."



Per sources, the family of the Australian cricketer, who is part of the Aussies squad and whose name has been concealed due to security reasons, was sent threatening messages via a fake Instagram account —jyot.isharma391. The messenger warned him against playing in Pakistan.



The security sources said that the Instagram account was being handled from India’s Gujarat state. Providing further details of the account, the well-informed sources said that the Gujarat-based Mridul Tiwari, who is working as an environmental, health, and safety officer at the IMC Limited, has issued threatening messages to the cricketer’s family.

His e-mail address is mridul.tiwari07.com, while his phone number is 00917060185885.

India had been using "notorious tactics" in the past to make Pakistan a no-go zone for international cricket, sources said.



Earlier, West Indian cricketers were also issued threats to stop them from visiting Pakistan. The players had talked about the threats on social media and had asked their followers whether they should be opting for the Indian Premier League (IPL) or the Pakistani tour.

New Zealand and England Cricket Board (ECB) had cancelled their scheduled tour after receiving the same types of threats.

Australia, however, expressed satisfaction over the foolproof security arrangements made by the Pakistan Cricket Board for the tour.