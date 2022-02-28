 
Monday Feb 28 2022
Meghan Markle roasted for being 'creepy' by 'invading personal space'

A body language expert noted that Meghan Markle regularly liked to "invade personal space" of other people through her invasive interactions.

According to Jesus Enrique Rosas, the Duchess of Sussex notably has the tendency to make others "uncomfortable" as she tends to invade their "intimate" space by standing too close or touching them.

"You’re about to find out why these kinds of attitudes feel so out of space and even creepy in most situations," Rosas noted.

"We have a lot of ways to communicate feelings, including words and signals," he shared.

"There’s little doubt that touching is one of the most intense ways to convey an emotion or generate a connection with someone."

Rosas continued, "It’s not that most of us don’t like to be touched but instead, it’s about how much can we tolerate when someone invades our personal and intimate space without permission."

Analysing some of Meghan’s photos he said that one "can’t help but feel cringe" over the way the Duchess invades space.

"And this feels uncomfortable because it is a complete invasion of your intimate space," Rosas said.

"If most people have a problem with being touched or being approached like this in such an intimate manner, then it can only mean that the person who does this is tone deaf or simply lacks social skills to grasp what does it mean to get closer to someone without permission," he explained.

