Princess Margaret's hubby Antony Armstrong’s notes took away his wife's happiness in a moment

Queen Elizabeth's younger sister Princess Margaret, who died in 2002, was fearful of husband Antony Armstrong Jones’ notes, according to a biographer.

Margaret’s authorised biographer Christopher Warwick recalled how she was afraid of spiteful notes from her husband, saying "I hate you".

Warwick, according to express.co.uk, in a documentary claimed Princess Margaret was fearful of husband Antony Armstrong Jones’ notes.

The author of 'Princess Margaret: A Life of Contrasts’, reportedly revealed this in a programme, ‘Secrets of the Royal Palaces’ earlier this month.



The Countess of Snowdon, according to the outlet, had a short-lived relationship with Group Captain Peter Townsend. However, the Government opposed her romance with Captain Townsend, an equerry to her father, King George VI, because he was divorced.



After the pair split, Margaret fell for Antony Armstrong-Jones, a photographer known for taking pictures of society’s biggest celebrities.



After meeting at a dinner party in 1958, the couple tied the knot two years later in Westminster Abbey in the first wedding ceremony to be shown on TV.