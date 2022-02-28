 
entertainment
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are 'ready to get into' 'Wicked' filming

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are working on their bond to form 'sisterhood' for upcoming movie Wicked.

During her appearance at Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards red carpet on Sunday, the 35-year-old actor talked with E! to give a glimpse into her bonding with the 7 Rings hit-maker.

“Before I even went to do the audition I knew that music like the back of my hand. I was doing it at drama school and sneaking up to the piano room and just learning it all," she revisited.

“So I think it's about learning the music, learning the story, finding our sort of way through it,” added the actor who will be seen helming the role of Elphaba in the film along with Grande who will be playing Glinda.

The Genius: Aretha star spilled the beans on her ‘building’ her relationship with the 28-year-old singer.

“Ariana and I have been meeting and chatting and talking and building our own relationship because we know that it's a sisterhood and we want to be ready and prepared to be there for one another," she shared.

"So it's that, and [director] Jon [M. Chu] is amazing so we're just sort of waiting to start. We're ready to rehearse and get into it,” Erivo added.

“It's the most delightful thing ever. We sat for like three hours on the floor of my house and just chatted and talked about everything,” she told Laverne Cox. 

