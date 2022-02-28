 
entertainment
Monday Feb 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Winslet misses SAG Awards ceremony for unknown reason, says she's 'heartbroken'

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 28, 2022

Kate Winslet presented Helen Mirren the lifetime achievement award at the SAG Awards via virtual appearance
Kate Winslet presented Helen Mirren the lifetime achievement award at the SAG Awards via virtual appearance

Kate Winslet made a virtual appearance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 on Sunday.

The Titanic actor said she was ‘heartbroken’ over not being able to attend the prestigious ceremony as she paid homage to Helen Mirren while presenting her the lifetime achievement award.

The reason why Winslet was not able to attend the ceremony remains unknown.

“Good evening, everyone. I was meant to be there with you in person and I'm heartbroken not to be,” the 46-year-old star said.

Winslet went on saying, “But I couldn't pass up on the opportunity to gush on an artist who is acting royalty.”

“She's the opposite of grand. Instead, she's an actress who wants to roll up her cleaves with the rest of us and just get on with the job,” Kate added. “She loves collaboration, she loves to act, she loves to play, we all assume she was classically trained in her craft, but she wasn't.”

Kate Winslet pays tribute to Helen Mirren in a virtual message at SAG Awards
Kate Winslet pays tribute to Helen Mirren in a virtual message at SAG Awards

“Her parents were against her becoming an actress at all. So it's safe to say Helen commits heart and soul to giving truthful performances, as well as so many actresses to aspire to be just like you. I can say, Helen, that your commitment and integrity inspire us all,” she concluded.

Winslet herself won the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series for her role as Mare Sheehan in Mare of Easttown. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle gets political, pens note on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to Supreme Court

Meghan Markle gets political, pens note on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to Supreme Court
Queen 'felt more maternal' with Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice

Queen 'felt more maternal' with Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice

British public make it clear they want Prince Andrew to 'stand back'

British public make it clear they want Prince Andrew to 'stand back'

Meghan's extraordinary meeting with Queen and Prince Charles: She was 'welcomed as daughter'

Meghan's extraordinary meeting with Queen and Prince Charles: She was 'welcomed as daughter'
Why details of Prince Andrew's sex abuse payout will never be made public

Why details of Prince Andrew's sex abuse payout will never be made public
Priyanka Chopra once texted THIS actress from Abhishek Bachchan's phone, saying 'I Miss You’

Priyanka Chopra once texted THIS actress from Abhishek Bachchan's phone, saying 'I Miss You’
Prince Andrew ‘feeling broken’ over military title losses: report

Prince Andrew ‘feeling broken’ over military title losses: report
Meghan Markle steals limelight as she marks her first public appearance of 2022 in stunning outfit

Meghan Markle steals limelight as she marks her first public appearance of 2022 in stunning outfit
Royal Family ‘holding their breath’ as Queen battles covid-19

Royal Family ‘holding their breath’ as Queen battles covid-19
Kate Middleton plagued with ‘crippling fear’: ‘Could do so much’

Kate Middleton plagued with ‘crippling fear’: ‘Could do so much’
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are 'ready to get into' 'Wicked' filming

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are 'ready to get into' 'Wicked' filming
Tom Hardy once admitted his addiction destroyed everything

Tom Hardy once admitted his addiction destroyed everything

Latest

view all