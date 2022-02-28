 
entertainment
Monday Feb 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal Family ‘holding their breath’ as Queen battles covid-19

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 28, 2022

Queen Elizabeth’s battle against covid-19 has left the fearful Royal Family ‘holding in their breath’.

This news has been brought forward by an insider close to the royals and according to The Daily Star, “Everyone in the family is praying that Her Majesty is going to be okay. But there are worries that she may have been exposed at the worst possible time.”

“There is mounting distress that her immune system might not be able to stand up to the virus. It’s a terrifying time.”

Before concluding the insider went on to say, "The royals are staying tight-lipped and putting up a good front, but there is zero doubt that this is a hugely worrisome scenario. The whole country is rattled."

