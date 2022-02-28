Why details of Prince Andrew's sex abuse payout will never be made public

File Footage





The public may not ever be able to understand the full details of Prince Andrew’s sex abuse settlement payout due to an archaic law.

The law prevents MPs from probing whether Prince Andrew used any public money to pay off Virginia Giuffre, his accuser who claimed that he sexually abused her multiple times when she was 17.

The matter is not even allowed to be discussed in the Commons while Labour MP Andy McDonald has written to minister Steve Barclay in order to confirm if taxpayer cash was used in the payout.

He said: “Raising an issue relating to the Royal Family in the House is fraught with difficulties.”

But he asked to establish “no public funds have been or will be used in part or whole in satisfaction of the settlement”.

The Duke of York is reportedly “broken” following the multi-million pound settlement to Virginia Giuffre.

A source, who served with the disgraced prince during the Falklands War, told the Mirror: “He is down, he is broken. If he wants to dress up once in a while in a naval uniform, then let him. His reputation is in tatters, his public life is over. He is a walking embarrassment."