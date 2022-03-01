Liam Payne made risque request to stylist on X-Factor set: 'Dark Misogyny'

Liam Payne, One Direction alum, is accused of misogynistic behaviour towards an X-Factor stylist.



Grace Woodward, who worked as the ITV show's fashion director in 2010, says a 17-year-old Payne asked her to sit on his lap. According to Ms Woodward, the singer made an offer since she was linked to eventual winner Matt Cardle.

Speaking to The Sun, Grace said: "When he asked me to sit on his lap it was light-hearted. But how many ordinary 17-year-olds would ask that of someone working with them in a professional capacity? But no one said a word.



"To me it was always evident that the One Direction boys were treated differently. They were set apart from the rest from the start."

She previously told how the programme's female stars struggled under the pressure while "male contestants felt they were untouchable".



A spokesman from the programme argued: "These allegations are unsubstantiated, dating back 12 years on a show that is no longer in production or on television.



"The wellbeing of everyone involved in any of our programming is paramount and we have thorough and robust duty of care protocols in place to provide support for anyone who may need it including psychologists on hand to provide expert opinion.

"If we are made aware of any concerns, we treat the issue seriously and investigate immediately," the statement asserts.