Tuesday Mar 01 2022
Matthew McConaughey on his infamous hair transplant, says ‘doctor lied about it’

Matthew McConaughey revealed that he his physician lied about the actor’s hair transplant.

The Gentleman actor opened up about the infamous rumour about hair loss during late-1990s and its re-growth by a special ointment.

The actor said in an interview with LADbible that he has been shaving heads since many years due to hair-thinning.

The 52-year-old actor revealed that he has been using a topical ointment on his scalp.

“I was fully committed, I was fully committed to it — no Propecia, no nothing, it was just manual labour,” Matthew said. “All I can tell you is it came back. I have more hair now than I had in 1999.”

He went on about his hair re-growth journey as he recalled that people thought he had a hair transplant as a surgeon kept claiming that he gave the actor one.

Matthew revealed that he met another doctor who told him about the surgeon who was claiming that he gave the Oscar-winner a transplant.

He added that the doctor even showed interest in inspecting his hair re-growth.

“He goes, ‘Can I just look at your hair? Can I just feel it and see?’” the actor recalled. “I said ‘Yeah, man,’ he goes, ‘You don’t have transplants.’ I said, ‘That’s what I said, of course I don’t.’”

“I’m not gonna quit to see if, like, ‘Oh, do I need to do it anymore?’ I’m not taking that chance,” he added saying that he is apply the same ointment on his scalp ever since.

