 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Who is father of Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Chelsy Davy’s first child?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

Who is father of Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Chelsy Davy’s first child?
Who is father of Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Chelsy Davy’s first child?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Chelsy Davy welcomed her first child, a baby boy, last month secretly.

It was disclosed by Daily Mail editor Richard Eden last week, saying Chelsy welcomed her first baby at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Richard Eden cited one of Chelsy’s close friends as saying, “Chelsy gave birth to a healthy boy. She's named the baby Leo.'

However, the father’s identity was a mystery.

Now, the royal expert has disclosed the name of the father of Chelsy’s baby.

In his article for Mail Plus, Eden said Chelsy’s friends told him that Leo’s father is Sam Cutmore-Scott, 37.

Sam is a successful hotelier, who was in the year above Harry at Eton College.

Prince Harry and Chelsy began dating while she was still student at Cheltenham Ladies' College.

The former lovebirds had an on-off romance for seven years until they parted ways in 2011 as she did not want to be a royal bride.

More From Entertainment:

Liam Payne made risque request to stylist on X-Factor set: 'Dark Misogyny'

Liam Payne made risque request to stylist on X-Factor set: 'Dark Misogyny'
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds dazzle at premiere of New Netflix Film ‘The Adam Project’

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds dazzle at premiere of New Netflix Film ‘The Adam Project’
Naya Rivera family settles her 'wrongful' 2020 drowning death

Naya Rivera family settles her 'wrongful' 2020 drowning death
Fans notice Kim Kardashian’s post with lyrics from Pete Davidson’s ex Ariana Grande

Fans notice Kim Kardashian’s post with lyrics from Pete Davidson’s ex Ariana Grande

Disney, Warner Bros., Sony pausing film releases in Russia over Ukraine invasion

Disney, Warner Bros., Sony pausing film releases in Russia over Ukraine invasion
Prince Harry given 'look' by Meghan Markle to shape up on stage at NAACP Awards

Prince Harry given 'look' by Meghan Markle to shape up on stage at NAACP Awards
Queen Elizabeth recovers from coronavirus, enjoys time with family: report

Queen Elizabeth recovers from coronavirus, enjoys time with family: report
TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube
Benedict Cumberbatch gets his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Benedict Cumberbatch gets his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!
Neil Diamond sells entire song catalogue to Universal Music

Neil Diamond sells entire song catalogue to Universal Music
Prince Andrew in line for new sexual harassment lawsuit by salon owner?

Prince Andrew in line for new sexual harassment lawsuit by salon owner?
'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev sued by diamond tycoon 'fraud' calls dad

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev sued by diamond tycoon 'fraud' calls dad

Latest

view all