Tuesday Mar 01 2022
Prince William took direct jibe at Vladimir Putin in 2018 promise to Sweden

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

Prince William once sent a clear message to Vladimir Putin after he laid eyes on Sweden in 2018. 

The Duke of Cambridge visited Stockholm the same year and spoke explicitly on  Russia’s military presence in the Baltic region, reports Express.co.uk.

“Tomorrow, we are looking forward to meeting representatives of Sweden’s armed forces. There is a Swedish saying that I won’t attempt to say in Swedish but which translates in English something like, ‘It matters to you, too, when a neighbour’s wall is on fire," said William.

“Your security concerns are ours, and it is hugely important that we continue to work ever more closely together to reduce threats," William declared, pleading support against Russia.

Last month, William and wife Kate Middleton released a joint statement in support of Ukraine against ongoing Russian invasion.

They wrote: “In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future.

“Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future," stated the royal couple.

