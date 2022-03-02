 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles follows William, Harry to claim 'solidarity' against' 'brutal' Putin

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

FileFootage

Prince Charles is breaking silence on the Russian attacks in Ukraine.

The Prince paid tribute to murdered local MP, Davis Amess as he celebrated Southend becoming a city on Tuesday. 

“What we saw in the terrible tragedy in Southend was an attack on democracy on open society, on freedom itself.

“We are seeing those same values under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way. In the stand we take here, we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression."

In 2014, Prince Charles went against royal protocol to comment on Vladimir Putin's leadership.

Speaking to a Jewish refugee in that year, Charles compared the Russian President to Adolf Hitler, only a few days before his meeting with Putin was scheduled.

On a visit to the Museum of Immigration in Halifax, Nova Scotia, he talked to volunteer Marienne Ferguson.

Ms Ferguson later told a journalist: “The Prince said: ‘And now Putin is doing just about the same as Hitler."

“I must say that I agree with him, and am sure a lot of people do.

“But I was very surprised he made the comment, as I know they (members of the Royal Family) aren’t meant to say these things.”

Responding to Charles' comments at the time, Putin sent a direct message, warning the future King of grave consequences of his statement.

"Give my words to Prince Charles. He has been to our country more than once, if he made such a comparison, it is unacceptable and I am sure he understands that as a man of manners," said Putin.

"I met him personally, as well as other members of the Royal Family. This is not what monarchs do," he concluded.

