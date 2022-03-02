Disha Patani has a heart-warming birthday wish for Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is getting warm wishes from his best friend Disha Patani on his birthday.



The Baaghi 2 actress took to Instagram and shared an unseen adorable video of the War actor to wish him on his special day as he turned 32 today.

Sharing the video, Disha wishes Tiger and wrote, "Happiest b’day my best friend thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hard work and most beautiful soul you’re beautiful @tigerjackieshroff."

In the video, we can see a close-up of Tiger's face and it seemed like Disha secretly filmed him while he was smiling away. The adorable video comes with a heartwarming wish for Disha for her 'best friend. In the background, the song 'Happy Birthday to you' could be heard.

Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff was all hearts for her wish for him.



On the work front, Disha and Tiger were last seen together in Baaghi 3 song, Do You Love Me? Now, Disha will be seen in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. She also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.



