 
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Disha Patani has a heart-warming birthday wish for Tiger Shroff

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Disha Patani has a heart-warming birthday wish for Tiger Shroff
Disha Patani has a heart-warming birthday wish for Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is getting warm wishes from his best friend Disha Patani on his birthday.

The Baaghi 2 actress took to Instagram and shared an unseen adorable video of the War actor to wish him on his special day as he turned 32 today.

Sharing the video, Disha wishes Tiger and wrote, "Happiest b’day my best friend thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hard work and most beautiful soul you’re beautiful @tigerjackieshroff." 

In the video, we can see a close-up of Tiger's face and it seemed like Disha secretly filmed him while he was smiling away. The adorable video comes with a heartwarming wish for Disha for her 'best friend. In the background, the song 'Happy Birthday to you' could be heard.

Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff was all hearts for her wish for him.

On the work front, Disha and Tiger were last seen together in Baaghi 3 song, Do You Love Me? Now, Disha will be seen in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. She also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. 


More From Showbiz:

Imran Abbas, Alka Yagnik’s ‘musical reunion’ video beaks the internet

Imran Abbas, Alka Yagnik’s ‘musical reunion’ video beaks the internet
Russia-Ukraine war: Farhan Akhtar mourns death of Indian student in Kharkiv

Russia-Ukraine war: Farhan Akhtar mourns death of Indian student in Kharkiv
Kareena Kapoor walks into March with style, drops BTS video of latest ad shoot

Kareena Kapoor walks into March with style, drops BTS video of latest ad shoot
Ananya Panday dishes on her future Hollywood plans, inspire to play Zendaya's ‘Euphoria’ character

Ananya Panday dishes on her future Hollywood plans, inspire to play Zendaya's ‘Euphoria’ character
Sara Ali Khan takes fans on ‘beautiful Bharat’ tour in latest travel vlog

Sara Ali Khan takes fans on ‘beautiful Bharat’ tour in latest travel vlog

Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas & Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Adipurush’ gets new release date

Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas & Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Adipurush’ gets new release date
Amitabh Bachchan's latest tweet about ‘heart pumping’ leaves fans worried

Amitabh Bachchan's latest tweet about ‘heart pumping’ leaves fans worried
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses from her sun-kissed weekend

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses from her sun-kissed weekend
Kangana Ranaut reacts as Payal Rohatgi says she 'piggy backs on Alia Bhatt'

Kangana Ranaut reacts as Payal Rohatgi says she 'piggy backs on Alia Bhatt'
Suhana Khan is a vision in white lehenga by Manish Malhotra, see pictures

Suhana Khan is a vision in white lehenga by Manish Malhotra, see pictures
‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyong'o takes a trip around Karachi: see pics

‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyong'o takes a trip around Karachi: see pics
‘A masterpiece:’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all praises for Alia Bhatt's ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

‘A masterpiece:’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all praises for Alia Bhatt's ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Latest

view all