Wednesday Mar 02 2022
Hailey Bieber shares unseen childhood photos of Justin Bieber on his 28th birthday

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber celebrated his 28th birthday on Tuesday, March 1 with sweet wishes from his millions of fans on social media.

The Sorry singer’s wife Hailey Bieber was the first to wish him on his special day.

The supermodel took to Instagram and shared unseen photos including his childhood pictures to wish him a very happy birthday.

She wrote, “Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you.. here’s to 28” followed by a heart emoji.

Hailey also posted a sweet childhood photo of the singer husband in her stories with caption “Smol.”

