Reality star accused of fraud wants Kim Kardashian as her lawyer

Controversial reality star Jen Shah wants Kim Kardashian to be on her team of legal experts

Controversial reality star Jen Shah wants Kim Kardashian to be on her team of legal experts as she gears up to face trial for alleged money laundering and wire fraud, reported Page Six.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Shah revealed that she was ‘100% serious’ about having Kardashian on her team on an episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show.

“Listen, Kim Kardashian is not officially part of the Shah squad legal team yet. People thought I was joking around when I was like, ‘Do we need to add Kim Kardashian to our legal team?’ I was dead ass 100 serious,” she said.

The 48-year-old RHOSLC star added that she had ‘mad respect’ for Kardashian chasing her dream as a lawyer; the KKW Beauty founder recently passed California’s ‘baby bar’ exam.

“She has been able to be an advocate and affect change for people who have been wrongly accused of crimes. They’re innocent and then she has been able to help be part of the movement to, you know, go fight for then…” Shah went on.

She added, “I was dead serious, because at this point, I’m feeling like I’m wrongly accused of something,” Shah said. “I don’t know what the hell is going on — listen, do I need Kim Kardashian on my team?”

Shah was arrested in March 2021 and accused of ripping hundreds of elderly people through a telemarketing scam. She was later charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, to which she pleaded not guilty.

Her trial is scheduled to begin in March 22 in New York City, and if convicted, she faces 50 years in prison.