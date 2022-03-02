 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
Tim Burton's 'Beetlejuice' set for a sequel at Brad Pitt's company

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

A sequel for the 1988 cult classic Beetlejuice is in the works at Brad Pitt’s production house Plan B, confirmed Deadline.

While details for the project remain under wraps, it has reportedly “long been in the works at Warner Bros”, with the outlet confirming that it is currently in the pre-script stage.

A Tim Burton classic, Beetlejuice starred Michael Keaton in the titular role as a ghoul who runs into misadventures with a couple who’s recently died, played by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin. 

It also starred Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder.

It remains unknown whether any of the original stars will reprise their roles in the sequel.

Beetlejuice became a cult favourite following its release, and managed to gross around $73 million in its opening year.

Pitt’s company is also working on a Netflix project titled Blonde which reportedly stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. 

