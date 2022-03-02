 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sends news network ratings up in the US

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Cable news viewership in the US jumped during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Cable news viewership in the US jumped during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Cable news viewership jumped during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Fox News Channel leading the way and CNN showing the most dramatic increases, reported The Associated Press.

CNN, Fox and MSNBC collectively averaged 6.4 million viewers in prime time between the start of the war last Wednesday and Sunday night.

That’s up from their January average of 4 million, the Nielsen company said.

For the full day between Wednesday and Sunday, Fox averaged 2.32 million viewers, up 64% from the quieter news month of January.

CNN’s audience soared from 633,000 in January to 1.75 million last week, up 178%. MSNBC had 980,000 for its war coverage, up 51% over January.

Those numbers match a trend: CNN tends to have the most dramatic increases during big news events while its rivals, more focused on political talk, are steadier in the quiet periods.

In entertainment, the venerable series Law & Order returned last week, with 5.8 million people watching the debut of its revival last Thursday.

That along with the Chicago Fire and its spinoffs gave the prolific producer Dick Wolf four series in Nielsen’s top 12.

Fox News Channel led the cable networks with an average of 3.17 million viewers in prime time. CNN had 1.5 million, MSNBC had 1.39 million, ESPN had 1.15 million and HGTV had 1.1 million.

ABC’s World News Tonight won the evening news ratings race with an average of 9 million viewers last week. NBC’s Nightly News had 7.6 million and the CBS Evening News had 5.3 million. - AP

More From Entertainment:

‘One Tree Hill’ stars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz reunite on 'Good Sam'

‘One Tree Hill’ stars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz reunite on 'Good Sam'
Princess Diana’s THIS never-before-seen photo to go on display at Kensington Palace

Princess Diana’s THIS never-before-seen photo to go on display at Kensington Palace
Netflix plans to buy Finland’s 'Next Games' for more than $70 million

Netflix plans to buy Finland’s 'Next Games' for more than $70 million
Britney Spears celebrates newfound freedom in style, responds to fans over her beach photos

Britney Spears celebrates newfound freedom in style, responds to fans over her beach photos
Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice’ set for a sequel at Brad Pitt’s company

Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice’ set for a sequel at Brad Pitt’s company
Prince George to change schools because of Princess Charlotte

Prince George to change schools because of Princess Charlotte

‘Shy’ Prince Harry’s slammed for ‘desperately feeding off Meghan Markle: report

‘Shy’ Prince Harry’s slammed for ‘desperately feeding off Meghan Markle: report
Reality star accused of fraud wants Kim Kardashian as her lawyer

Reality star accused of fraud wants Kim Kardashian as her lawyer
Kelly Rizzo dishes on her grief after losing Bob Saget

Kelly Rizzo dishes on her grief after losing Bob Saget
Dax Shepard wouldn’t mind reconnecting with ex-Ashley Olsen for THIS reason

Dax Shepard wouldn’t mind reconnecting with ex-Ashley Olsen for THIS reason

Julia Fox breaks silence on relationship with Kanye West

Julia Fox breaks silence on relationship with Kanye West
Sean Penn forced to walk miles to Ukraine-Poland border amid Russian invasion

Sean Penn forced to walk miles to Ukraine-Poland border amid Russian invasion

Latest

view all