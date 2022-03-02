Kate Middleton pokes fun at Prince William during royal engagement

Kate Middleton made fun of husband Prince William as he attempted to bake a Welsh cake during a visit to Wales on Tuesday.



The Duchess of Cambridge, made her cakes effortlessly, while teased her hubby William about how thin his cakes were.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge baked Welsh cakes with members of a youth club and received a warm welcome from crowds of people during visits to Abergavenny and Blaenavon.

Making fun of her beloved husband Kate suggested Willam "could put them together?" before jokingly telling him "well done".

"Don't judge my cooking. It's not Bake Off," said the prince as the couple spent time in the kitchen at Blaenavon Hwb in Torfaen county.



Prince William admitted he had "made my first Welsh cake" after handing his "very thin Welsh cakes" to the duchess to cook.

"Where's Mary Berry when you need her?" he quipped.

Thomas, 13, said it was "nerve-wracking" helping the prince.

"His Welsh cakes were really unique. He rolled and cut them out," he said. But he admitted he probably would not ask the prince to make any more Welsh cakes for him again.

After spending time in the kitchen at Blaenavon Hwb in Torfaen county, the royal couple also visited a market and a farm which produces milk from goats used by local cheese makers.