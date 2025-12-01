 
James Cameron reveals his new plan if ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash' flops

'Avatar' director makes bold statement in his latest podcast interview

December 01, 2025

James Cameron has recently revealed new plan if the upcoming Avatar movie flops at the box office.

The movie-maker made bold statement during an appearance on latest episode of Matt Belloni’s The Town podcast.

James mentioned that if third installment of Avatar: Fire and Ash will not earn enough revenue at the box office for Disney, he won’t go ahead with the fourth and fifth movies.

After staying in “Avatar land” for 30 years, James opened up about the challenges of making a movie of this exorbitant budget, though he didn’t disclose what Fire and Ash cost to make.

“I have no doubt in my mind that this movie will make money,” said the 71-year-old.

However, the question is “does it make enough money to justify doing it again?” asked James before replying, “If this is where it ends, cool.”

The director pointed out that if the movie does not work, he has one more option.

“There’s one open thread. I’ll write a book!” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, James even drew a line in the sand when asked about handing the franchise’s control over to someone else if it were to continue.

“I don’t think there’d ever be a version where there’s another Avatar movie that I didn’t produce closely,” he declared.

For those unversed, the first Avatar movie was released in 2009 and became the highest-grossing movie of all time. The second installment, Avatar: The Way of Water grossed $2.3 billion when it was released in 2022.

For now, James’ plan is for two more Avatar movies after Fire and Ash, which will be released in December 2029 and December 2031, respectively.

Meanwhile, Avatar: Fire and Ash is going to release in theatres on December 19.

