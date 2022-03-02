Opposition to present no-confidence motion within 48 hours: Fazlur Rehman

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday said that the Opposition will table the no-confidence motion to topple the PTI-led government within the next 48 hours.

During an informal conversation with the journalists, the JUI-F leader said that the next two or three days are crucial and will bring good news.

Fazl said that the Opposition is on the same page and there is no point of contention amongst them.

"Opposition parties are now trusting each other and are in continuous contact with each other," he said.

Upon being asked by Geo News regarding the success of the no-confidence motion, the PDM chief assured that it will succeed as there is no disagreement among the Opposition parties, adding that he was 100% confident of success.

The PDM chief went on to say that the Opposition has completed its “homework” as well.

He further said that the PDM has gathered enough numbers to make the motion successful, adding that "all opposition parties unitedly want to bring down the government."

"However, there have been no talks about the government that will be made after the current one falls," he added.



He added that the Opposition has asked all its lawmakers to arrive in Islamabad quickly.

The PDM chief said that the Opposition hasn't received any support from the "umpire", adding that they were not in contact with the establishment.

"I don't know if PML-N or PPP are in contact with the establishment," he clarified.

Fazl was unwilling to share details when he was asked about what will happen after the no-trust motion is passed.

“Should we tell you everything beforehand?” the PDM chief asked and added that there has been no talk about establishing the next government.

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Fazl had agreed to present a joint strategy in the Parliament against the government.

PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari had also assured Fazl of his complete support for the Opposition's no-trust motion to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Last month, the Opposition had announced that it would move a no-confidence motion against the incumbent PTI government.

Since the announcement, the Opposition has started contacting the allies of the PTI government and disgruntled members of the ruling party.

Three main Opposition leaders Zardari, Fazl, and Shahbaz have also held multiple meetings to develop a strategy on the motion.