CJP Asif Saeed Khosa receives Justice Excellence Award 2022

NETHERLANDS: The 26th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa was selected to receive the Justice Excellence Award 2022 by the International Institute for Justice Excellence (IIJE).

He was selected by a committee of chief justices from all over the world, including USA, UK, Germany, and Spain. Khosa was recognised for his attempts towards the independence of the judiciary, court administration, and judicial education.



The honours mentioned in the award for Khosa were numerous. To name a few, he has an excellent academic record, he established a research centre in the SC with access to almost all legal bases in the world, he got a mobile application developed for the public through which they can track the proceedings of every case in the SC, and dealt with politically and religiously sensitive cases bravely and carefully.

Apart from that, Khosa authored four books and established a video linkage between the SC’s principal seat in Islamabad and centres in different cities.

