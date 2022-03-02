Prince Charles and William gearing up to take Queen's role: report

Prince Charles and Prince William are 'preparing to step into the Queen's role' as the 95-year-old monarch is facing multiple health scares in her platinum Jubilee year.

Royal expert Russell Myers has claimed that the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge are both 'preparing to take on the Queen’s royal duties.



Russell, as reported by express.com.uk, says: “There was an awful lot of calls last week even though the Queen was suffering from Covid about whether we would hear from Her Majesty.



“First of all, we heard from Prince William and Kate they showed their solidarity with the people of Ukraine having met their president and wife in recent months.

“But powerful words from Prince Charles yesterday he was in Southend, the town has become a city for the first time in tribute to the late Sir David Ames who was tragically murdered last year.

“I think this is another changing of the guard because we’re hearing from Prince Charles very statesmanlike with those words standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine.”

“Again, something that we’re seeing both Charles and William step to the role that the Queen has had for many years,” he added.

Prince Charles, heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, is said to be preparing for his future role, while his son Prince William is also gearing up for new royal duties.



Meanwhile, the Queen has also shown good signs of her recovery from the Covid and held some virtual audiences on Wednesday.

The Queen, her jubilee message, has already asked the Britons to support her son and his wife. She requested that her daughter-in-law, Camilla, be named Queen Consort when Prince Charles ascends to the throne.