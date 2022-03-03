 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa sued for allegedly copying hit song 'Levitating'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 03, 2022

Dua Lipa sued for allegedly copying hit song Levitating

Dua Lipa is in legal trouble for allegedly copying chart buster song Levitating, according to a new report.

The 26-year-old has been sued by a band called Artikal Sound System, who claim the track is a rip off of their 2017 reggae single Live Your Life.

The band asserts Dua and her team heard their song and later copied it for their album, reports TMZ.

Artikal Sound System have also named Dua's label Warner Records and others as defendants and are seeking any profits made on the song, plus damages.

Speaking about the popularity of her song in 2020, Dua confessed she had never imagined an overwhelming response.

 "I can never preempt what song people are going to react to the best but 'Levitating' was the first song that helped dictate the rest of the album," said the singer.

Meanwhile, the New Rules hitmaker is working on her new album and promises fans the experiment is gonna be worth their while.

"I've done a big chunk of writing: It's starting to take shape; I've got a lot of it recorded," She began.

"It has a vision. It has a name, I think - for now. It's just been fun experimenting. I'm always going to make pop music, but it has its own unique sound, which is exciting and something that feels like a movement from 'Future Nostalgia," she continued.

"It's still in baby form, so we'll see as it progresses. In all honesty, it's probably not what my fans want to hear, but I'm in no rush," said Lipa.

More From Entertainment:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy journey from 'hit comedian' to 'war hero' laid bare

Volodymyr Zelenskyy journey from 'hit comedian' to 'war hero' laid bare
Prince Harry 'mad in love', would move mountains for beloved Meghan Markle

Prince Harry 'mad in love', would move mountains for beloved Meghan Markle
Kanye West buries Pete Davidson alive in EAZY after Kim Kardashian declared single

Kanye West buries Pete Davidson alive in EAZY after Kim Kardashian declared single
Britney Spears outs her parents in slamming Instagram post: 'THE CHILD KNOWS'

Britney Spears outs her parents in slamming Instagram post: 'THE CHILD KNOWS'
Kim Kardashian, legally single, never looking back at toxic Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, legally single, never looking back at toxic Kanye West
Kim Kardashian to help people of Ukraine

Kim Kardashian to help people of Ukraine

Justin Bieber reacts to Kanye West's birthday message

Justin Bieber reacts to Kanye West's birthday message

'Star Trek: Picard' romantically going where Picard hasn’t gone before

'Star Trek: Picard' romantically going where Picard hasn’t gone before
Angelina Jolie shares update on Ukrainian refugees

Angelina Jolie shares update on Ukrainian refugees

Queen's son Prince Edward imitates James Bond actor Daniel Craig?

Queen's son Prince Edward imitates James Bond actor Daniel Craig?
New safe limit for music venues set

New safe limit for music venues set
Kate Middleton's mother launches new initiative

Kate Middleton's mother launches new initiative

Latest

view all