Dua Lipa sued for allegedly copying hit song 'Levitating'

Dua Lipa is in legal trouble for allegedly copying chart buster song Levitating, according to a new report.

The 26-year-old has been sued by a band called Artikal Sound System, who claim the track is a rip off of their 2017 reggae single Live Your Life.



The band asserts Dua and her team heard their song and later copied it for their album, reports TMZ.



Artikal Sound System have also named Dua's label Warner Records and others as defendants and are seeking any profits made on the song, plus damages.



Speaking about the popularity of her song in 2020, Dua confessed she had never imagined an overwhelming response.

"I can never preempt what song people are going to react to the best but 'Levitating' was the first song that helped dictate the rest of the album," said the singer.



Meanwhile, the New Rules hitmaker is working on her new album and promises fans the experiment is gonna be worth their while.

"I've done a big chunk of writing: It's starting to take shape; I've got a lot of it recorded," She began.



"It has a vision. It has a name, I think - for now. It's just been fun experimenting. I'm always going to make pop music, but it has its own unique sound, which is exciting and something that feels like a movement from 'Future Nostalgia," she continued.

"It's still in baby form, so we'll see as it progresses. In all honesty, it's probably not what my fans want to hear, but I'm in no rush," said Lipa.

