Thursday Mar 03 2022
Courteney Cox talks haunted LA home ‘because of ghosts’: ‘Couldn’t be alone’

Courteney Cox recently wore her heart on her sleeve and detailed the sequence of events that led her to selling her haunted home.

The Friends alum began by detailing the entire sequence of events which ended with her selling the haunted abode.

She made the admissions during her most recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live and admitted, "I didn't believe at first, but I lived in this house in Laurel Canyon, which is in LA, obviously,"

"So Carole King came over to my house and she said there had been a divorce that was really ugly, and there was a ghost in the house."

"And I was 'Yeah, whatever.' But other people who had stayed there with me — like friends of mine — said they had an encounter with a woman who was sitting on the edge of the bed."

But it was not until a UPS man arrived at her door that Cox decided it time to finally pack up and added, "I was at the house one day, not being a believer. And the doorbell rang. It was a UPS guy or something, and I opened the door and he said, 'Do you know this house is haunted?'"

"And I go, 'Yeah, why? Why do you think that?' And he goes, 'Because there is someone standing behind you.' And I was like, 'Let's sell.'"

