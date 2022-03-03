 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Robert Pattinson says he was ‘counting sips of water’ to get in shape for ‘The Batman’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 03, 2022

Robert Pattinson says he was ‘counting sips of water’ to get in shape for ‘The Batman’
Robert Pattinson says he was ‘counting sips of water’ to get in shape for ‘The Batman’

Robert Pattinson revealed he was cutting down on his diet to get into shape for a shirtless scene for his latest release The Batman.

The new dark knight got candid about his diet and feelings when he wore the Batman suit in a recent interview with People.

Preparing his body for a shirtless scene in the movie, the actor had to lose weight. The Tenet star said, "I had about three months before the movie started, and then you're working out before and after work all the time.”

“You just cut down and cut down and cut down before the couple of scenes with your shirt off, and you're counting sips of water," he disclosed.

The 35-year-old star agreed that knowing he had to go shirtless was a motivation. He said as he laughed, "Shame is my biggest motivator, 100%."

Pattinson further talked about his experience wearing the superhero suit, he said it has an ‘elemental power to it.’

He went on saying, "It's funny because you read the script and you spend loads of time trying to figure out, 'How can I play this character who does these sort of audacious acts?' And the closer I got to the shoot I got more and more paranoid — you know, it feels ridiculous when you're just sitting at home in a t-shirt — and then you put it on, it's got an elemental power to it."

Playing the iconic character of business-man-turned-philanthropist, Bruce Wayne, Pattinson shares the screen with Zoe Kravitz in the movie.

Explaining his feelings after wearing the Batman costume, he said, "People react to you differently, the crew reacts differently. Your entire world suddenly changes."

"And then you kind of catch this glimpse in like, the subtle reflection or a shadow on the floor and you realize that the character's just way bigger than you," he added. "It's kind of like wearing a crown or something."

More From Entertainment:

‘Bullet Train’ trailer: Brad Pitt delivers high octane action in thrilling train ride

‘Bullet Train’ trailer: Brad Pitt delivers high octane action in thrilling train ride

Melinda Gates opens up about divorce from Bill Gates for the first time

Melinda Gates opens up about divorce from Bill Gates for the first time
Kris Jenner gives ‘special’ surprise to Khloé Kardashian by inviting Martha Stewart for lunch

Kris Jenner gives ‘special’ surprise to Khloé Kardashian by inviting Martha Stewart for lunch
Adele eyes new venue for Las Vegas residency after calling off Caesars Palace shows

Adele eyes new venue for Las Vegas residency after calling off Caesars Palace shows
Robert Pattinson addresses’ really really weird’ times on ‘The Batman’ set

Robert Pattinson addresses’ really really weird’ times on ‘The Batman’ set
Billie Eilish breaks silence over downsides to amassing fame

Billie Eilish breaks silence over downsides to amassing fame
Britons reject Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as part-time royals: 'Bridge is burnt'

Britons reject Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as part-time royals: 'Bridge is burnt'
Miley Cyrus thanked Lizzo for lauding viral dance move in TED Talk

Miley Cyrus thanked Lizzo for lauding viral dance move in TED Talk

Courteney Cox talks haunted LA home ‘because of ghosts’: ‘Couldn’t be alone’

Courteney Cox talks haunted LA home ‘because of ghosts’: ‘Couldn’t be alone’
Camilla, future Queen, sheds tears for Ukrainians: 'Praying for you'

Camilla, future Queen, sheds tears for Ukrainians: 'Praying for you'
‘Dancing with the Stars’ alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy returns home to L.A amid Russian invasion

‘Dancing with the Stars’ alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy returns home to L.A amid Russian invasion

Kanye West, Tristan Thompson bonding over heart break from Kardashian sisters?

Kanye West, Tristan Thompson bonding over heart break from Kardashian sisters?

Latest

view all