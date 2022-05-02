Khloe Kardashian drops jaws as she flaunts her toned abs

American TV personality and socialite Khloe Kardashian stunned fans with her fit physique as she lifted up her tank top to expose her tanned and muscular midsection in new snap on Saturday.

The 37-year -old put her killer curves on display for her Good American Instagram account. 'Show some skin,' she captioned the eye-popping image.

This comes four years after she said she dropped 60lbs following the birth of her daughter True Thompson with estranged boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian lifts up tank top to show off her killer curves in latest photo

She was looking smashing in a caramel colored and ribbed tank top. She added unbuttoned white jeans that fell off her hips. Khloe sported her blonde hair wild and curly as her lips had mauve lipstick on.

Khloe Kardashian's sizzling photo attracted massive likes and hearts as fans throng to comment section and showered love and praise on her.