 
entertainment
Monday May 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian drops jaws as she flaunts her toned abs

By
Web Desk

Monday May 02, 2022

Khloe Kardashian drops jaws as she flaunts her toned abs

American TV personality and socialite Khloe Kardashian stunned fans with her fit physique as she lifted up her tank top to expose her tanned and muscular midsection in new snap on Saturday.

The 37-year -old put her killer curves on display for her Good American Instagram account. 'Show some skin,' she captioned the eye-popping image.

This comes four years after she said she dropped 60lbs following the birth of her daughter True Thompson with estranged boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian drops jaws as she flaunts her toned abs

Khloe Kardashian lifts up tank top to show off her killer curves in latest photo

She was looking smashing in a caramel colored and ribbed tank top. She added unbuttoned white jeans that fell off her hips. Khloe sported her blonde hair wild and curly as her lips had mauve lipstick on.

Khloe Kardashian's sizzling photo attracted massive likes and hearts as fans throng to comment section and showered love and praise on her.

More From Entertainment:

Carrie Underwood pays homage to late Naomi Judd during Stagecoach Performance

Carrie Underwood pays homage to late Naomi Judd during Stagecoach Performance
Rihanna seen dancing and rapping during A$AP Rocky's first performance after arrest

Rihanna seen dancing and rapping during A$AP Rocky's first performance after arrest
From Rihanna to Lady Gaga, here’s a look back at Met Gala’s most memorable moments

From Rihanna to Lady Gaga, here’s a look back at Met Gala’s most memorable moments
Avril Lavigne’s shows put on hold due to Covid-19 case on tour

Avril Lavigne’s shows put on hold due to Covid-19 case on tour

Katy Perry responds to ‘her funny fall’ on American Idol in Mermaid costume: Video

Katy Perry responds to ‘her funny fall’ on American Idol in Mermaid costume: Video
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck start construction of their marital home?

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck start construction of their marital home?
Kate Middleton thanks to all for ‘lovely’ messages on Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday

Kate Middleton thanks to all for ‘lovely’ messages on Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday
Vanessa Bryant wishes late daughter Gianna Bryant on her 16th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant wishes late daughter Gianna Bryant on her 16th Birthday
Pete Davidson breaks silence on being harassed by Kanye West

Pete Davidson breaks silence on being harassed by Kanye West
Prince William planning Windsor move to secure line of succession?

Prince William planning Windsor move to secure line of succession?
Princess Charlotte marks seventh birthday with a special friend

Princess Charlotte marks seventh birthday with a special friend
Kim Kardashian appears to lose her curves in lead up to the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian appears to lose her curves in lead up to the Met Gala

Latest

view all