Victoria Beckham feels ‘truly’ blessed as she sends love to husband David Beckham on his birthday

British singer, songwriter and fashion designer Victoria Beckham feels ‘truly’ blessed as she shared romantic birthday post for ‘incredible’ husband David Beckham, who turns 47 on Monday.



Victoria took to Instagram and shared loved-up photos with the husband from the beachside trip with a heartfelt note.

She said, “I love you so much @davidbeckham.”

“You are the most incredible husband anyone could wish for and I feel truly blessed. You are my everything x I love you so so much x happy birthday” followed by numerous heart emojis.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish David a very happy birthday.

The couple tied the knot on 4th July 1999.