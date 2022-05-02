 
entertainment
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of demands for ‘original damnation’ of Firm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued warnings about Netflix demanding compensation in the form of “original damnation of the royal family.”

Royal author Tom Bower made this revelation to MailOnline during an interview.

“Brand Markle is struggling after Netflix's decision. The celebrity Duchess has shown limited talent for original entertainment. Her children's book On the Bench flopped and her voiceover for a Disney film was mocked.”

“It was hard to imagine what she offered Netflix in the Pearl film. All she can offer is her 'fame' but her critics would say it's her notoriety.”

“Now, to meet her financial needs, she'll be under pressure from Netflix to deliver more original damnation of the Royal Family.”

“Victimhood is still lucrative but it's a short term fix for her and Harry. They'll both run out of steam and credibility soon and further cancellations by Netflix and others will follow.”

