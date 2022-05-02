 
entertainment
Monday May 02 2022
Bill Gates opens up about marriage with Melinda, says would marry her ‘all over again’

Monday May 02, 2022

File Footage 

Bill Gates got candid about his marriage with ex-wife Melinda French Gates as the billionaire revealed that he would marry her 'all over again.'

In an interview with the Sunday Times, the Microsoft founder shared that the last two years were "pretty dramatic" with the COVID and his divorce. However, he believes that the "weirdest part" for him was his children leaving.

He told the outlet, “Every marriage as the kids leave the house will go through a transition. Mine sadly went through this transition called divorce.”

“But from my point of view it was a great marriage. I wouldn’t have changed it. You know, I wouldn’t choose to marry someone else,” he added.

Bill continued: “Yes. I’m talking about would I marry Melinda all over again. In terms of my future, I don’t have any plans, but I highly recommend marriage.”

He further stated that he feels "lucky" that he still gets to work with his ex-wife, adding, “We have the annual employee meeting at the Foundation and the Giving Pledge and the annual meeting in June that she and I host together.”

The couple tied the knot in 1994 after dating for 7 years and announced their divorce after 27 years of togetherness in 2021.

They share three children, two daughters Jennifer and Phoebe and a son Rory.


