 
Showbiz
Monday May 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Sonam Kapoor exudes stunning pregnancy glow in unseen selfie: See inside

By
Web Desk

Monday May 02, 2022

Indian star Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child, flaunted her pregnancy glow in a stunning selfie.

The Khoobsurat actress is soon going to be a mother and is currently enjoying one of the most special phases of anyone’s life.

In March this year, the Veere Di Wedding actress took to her social media handle and announced her pregnancy through a lovely photoshoot with her husband Anand Ahuja alongside a heartfelt note.

After her pregnancy announcement, the diva has already shared so many looks. Speaking of which, the to-be-mother shared a gorgeous selfie on social media.

Sonam Kapoor exudes stunning pregnancy glow in unseen selfie: See inside

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Sonam shared the adorable picture and flaunted her pregnancy glow. She was casually dressed in the photograph.

It was just last month in March when she had announced her pregnancy with Anand and shared some breathtaking pictures from her photoshoot.

She wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

To note, Sonam and Anand married in May 2018 after dating for almost four years.

Recently, during her conversation with Vogue India, Sonam stated that the first trimester of her pregnancy hasn’t been easy. “If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own,” the mom-to-be was quoted saying.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in AK vs AK with her father Anil Kapoor. She will be next seen in Shome Makhija’s upcoming movie Blind with Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.


More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt unveils unseen pics to give fans a glimpse of her 2022 so far

Alia Bhatt unveils unseen pics to give fans a glimpse of her 2022 so far
Anushka Sharma wants to work on films that justify her time spent away from daughter

Anushka Sharma wants to work on films that justify her time spent away from daughter

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’: Ira Khan pens a powerful note on Alia Bhatt’s latest film

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’: Ira Khan pens a powerful note on Alia Bhatt’s latest film
Kanika Kapoor rejects stealing Hadiqa Kiyani’s song ‘Boohey Barian’

Kanika Kapoor rejects stealing Hadiqa Kiyani’s song ‘Boohey Barian’
Watch: Deepika Padukone ‘messes around’ with movie’s dialogues in her latest Insta reel

Watch: Deepika Padukone ‘messes around’ with movie’s dialogues in her latest Insta reel
Hema Malini celebrates 42nd wedding anniversary with Dharmendra

Hema Malini celebrates 42nd wedding anniversary with Dharmendra
Dharmendra is ‘back home’ after he was hospitalized last week, shares Hema Malini

Dharmendra is ‘back home’ after he was hospitalized last week, shares Hema Malini
'Parde Mein Rehne Do' wins hearts at Karachi premiere

'Parde Mein Rehne Do' wins hearts at Karachi premiere
Parde Mein Rehne Do: Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz and more spotted at Karachi premiere

Parde Mein Rehne Do: Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz and more spotted at Karachi premiere
Legendary Indian actor Dharmendra shifted to hospital in Mumbai

Legendary Indian actor Dharmendra shifted to hospital in Mumbai
Virat Kohli pens down sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli pens down sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma turns 34, says ‘this getting older business is going GREAT!

Anushka Sharma turns 34, says ‘this getting older business is going GREAT!

Latest

view all