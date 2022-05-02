 
entertainment
Monday May 02 2022
Avril Lavigne’s shows put on hold due to Covid-19 case on tour

Monday May 02, 2022

Singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne's shows have been put on hold in Canada after "a positive COVID case within the tour.

The 37-year-old singer who is currently on the road in support of her album Love Sux, took to Twitter on Sunday hours before she was scheduled to play a show in the city of Laval.

"To my fans and friends in Laval, QC, Moncton, NB, and Halifax, NS, we are sincerely sorry to let you know that we are postponing these shows due to a positive COVID case within the tour and subsequent exposures," she wrote.

The Sunday show at Place Bell in Laval will be rescheduled for May 7 and new dates for both Moncton and Halifax shows will be announced shortly, she added in the statement.

Lavigne, best known for songs Complicated and I'm With You, said the decision of nixing the shows was made keeping everyone's safety in mind.

"I/we sincerely apologize and want you to know that this was not a decision we made lightly. We remain focused on everyone's safety and can't wait to see you all very soon," she further said.

Lavinge's tour is scheduled to continue across Canada and the US through the spring and summer.


