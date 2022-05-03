 
entertainment
Tuesday May 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle switch cars to avoid paparazzi

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 03, 2022

File Footage


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly had a hard time adjusting to the paparazzi culture in Hollywood when they first moved to the US after stepping back from their royal duties in 2020.

A Los Angeles-based photographer Mark Karloff revealed to The Daily Star that he spotted both Harry and Meghan switching vehicles when they first moved to the US, in an effort to avoid the relentless paps following them around.

According to Karloff: “The first one was pretty obvious when they took the dogs for a walk. The second car, photographers were telling me, as well as pictures I saw, was grey.”

The Paparazzi Podcast host added: “I would think (evading paparazzi), if they have any kind of advisors suggesting anything to them, or they are thinking about it themselves, it's pretty much the logical thing to do I would think. But you need to have two to three cars on hand to push it out.”

“That's speculation obviously, but it happens a lot among higher end celebrities,” Karloff shared.

The photographer went on to share that while the couple may have first thought that their ‘cover was blown’ when pictures of them started coming out of them next to the cars, but they must soon have realised how relentless the photographers can get.

Karloff revealed: “This is LA, there are probably 200 to 300 photographers around, they're really hungry for pictures right now. If they were out and about, they could expect to get it constantly if they decide to frequent any place.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle asked to start proving things: 'Cut the trash out'

Meghan Markle asked to start proving things: 'Cut the trash out'
Prince Harry told not to go against Camilla in memoir: 'She is the future'

Prince Harry told not to go against Camilla in memoir: 'She is the future'
Netflix discovering 'brutal reality' of Meghan, knows it made 'biggest mistake'

Netflix discovering 'brutal reality' of Meghan, knows it made 'biggest mistake'
Meghan Markle blow as Netflix cameras not allowed in Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle blow as Netflix cameras not allowed in Buckingham Palace
'Fake-priest' tricks Queen guards to enter Windsor Castle barracks

'Fake-priest' tricks Queen guards to enter Windsor Castle barracks
Meghan Markle animated series axed by Netflix under $100m deal!

Meghan Markle animated series axed by Netflix under $100m deal!
From Blake Lively to Kim Kardashian: Best dressed at 2022 Met Gala

From Blake Lively to Kim Kardashian: Best dressed at 2022 Met Gala
The Kardashians beat Blac Chyna in defamation lawsuit

The Kardashians beat Blac Chyna in defamation lawsuit
Victoria Beckham CANNOT stop laughing over David Beckham birthday cake

Victoria Beckham CANNOT stop laughing over David Beckham birthday cake
Amber Heard in Aquaman for 'less than 10 minutes' as role-scrapping petition looms

Amber Heard in Aquaman for 'less than 10 minutes' as role-scrapping petition looms
ALL Kardashian-Jenner sisters spotted at the Met Gala: Check out their breathtaking looks

ALL Kardashian-Jenner sisters spotted at the Met Gala: Check out their breathtaking looks
Prince William ANNOYED of Kate Middleton’s mom Carole amid royal row

Prince William ANNOYED of Kate Middleton’s mom Carole amid royal row

Latest

view all