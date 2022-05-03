 
Rihanna honoured with statue by Met Museum, is 'grateful'

Singing sensation Rihanna is 'over the moon after being honoured with a marble statue at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The singer and business mogul, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky could not attend the Met Gala this year but she still managed to steal the show on the fashion’s biggest night.

The Umbrella hitmaker took to Twitter and thanked the museum and Vogue magazine for paying her a historic tribute. She posted a glimpse of her statue in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump.

“Shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one,” she wrote.

See her tweet here:

The statue is straight off the cover photoshoot she did for Vogue magazine. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, however, has not posted anything regarding the statue tribute yet.

