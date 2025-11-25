How Taylor Swift transformed NFL by supporting fiancé Travis Kelce

Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson detail Taylor Swift's 'special' impact on football

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship collided two different worlds – that of music and football and became nothing short of a cultural phenomenon.

The 35-year-old pop superstar has reportedly made a significant impact on the football fandom, as sports experts Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson discussed.

The sportscasters, who were one of the first “Tayvis” supporters, joined Travis and Jason on the New Heights podcast on November 24, and credited the Eras Tour performer for increasing the demographic of female football fans.

“Erin and I have talked about it with women and young viewership, like, Taylor’s impact cannot be overlooked. Those little girls that maybe didn’t have an interest in football and then sit down because it’s her,” Charissa noted.

Erin, for her part, completely agreed and added that it was “really special to see” the shift in football fandom, while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end beamed with pride for his fiancée, and said, "Appreciate it."

Jason also chimed in, adding that hearing about his future sister-in-law’s impact on the NFL has been “one of the coolest things” to hear from dads or daughters, at the same time.