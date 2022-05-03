 
Showbiz
Tuesday May 03 2022
Eid ul Fitr: Ayeza Khan, Hania Aamir among others mark the occasion with stunning photos

Ayeza Khan, Hania Aamir, and other Pakistani celebrities put their best foot forward this Eid ul Fitr!
Pakistani celebs, including Ayeza Khan and Hania Aamir among others, put their best foot forward this Eid ul Fitr, taking to social media to share stunning photos of their OOTDs.

Celebrities, alongside their families, were seen in gorgeous festive wear in photos posted on their social media pages.

Have a look!

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor twin with their kids on Eid

Hania Aamir looks gorgeous in a green ensemble

Asim Azhar poses with mother Gule-e-Rana

Sarah Khan shares a picture with husband Falak Shabbir

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari share their loved-up Eid pictures

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram share adorable Eid clicks

Maya Ali stuns in pink dress

Hina Altaf poses with husband Agha Ali 

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share Eid photos with little Kabir

Zara Noor Abbas shares a family picture

Sana Javed shares adorable pictures with husband Umair Jaswal

Mariyam Nafees wins hearts as she poses with husband Amaan Ahmed

Sadia Ghaffar shares a stunning family picture with husband Hassan Hayat and daughter

Ayesha Beig and Shahveer Jafry make a perfect couple together

Goher Mumtaz shares pics with wife Anam Ahmed

Nadia Hussain shares stunning Eid pictures with her family 



