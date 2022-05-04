 
Showbiz
Wednesday May 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Maya Ali oozes charm in ethereal outfit on Eid Day 2: see pics

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 04, 2022

Maya Ali oozes charm in ethereal outfit on Eid Day 2: see pics
Maya Ali oozes charm in ethereal outfit on Eid Day 2: see pics

Pakistani actor Maya Ali left fans swooning over beauty as she slid into an ethereal outfit to continue the Eid celebration on the second day of the festival.

Taking to Instagram, Ali dropped several photos to flaunt her flawless looks while adding more joy to her more than six million followers on the platform.

Maya Ali oozes charm in ethereal outfit on Eid Day 2: see pics

The Jo Bichar Gaye actor donned a gorgeous red and white layered long frock while her hair fell perfectly around her shoulders.

The breezy outfit was complimented by her traditional jewellery and soft make-up.

Maya Ali oozes charm in ethereal outfit on Eid Day 2: see pics

Meanwhile, Ali opted for a white skirt, paired with a bright pink shirt as she left fans jaw-dropped with her pictures from the first day of Eid.  

Maya Ali oozes charm in ethereal outfit on Eid Day 2: see pics


More From Showbiz:

Iqra Aziz is a ‘proud wife’ as Yasir Hussain heads to UK Asian Film Festival

Iqra Aziz is a ‘proud wife’ as Yasir Hussain heads to UK Asian Film Festival
‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ leads box office on Eid Day 1

‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ leads box office on Eid Day 1
Saba Qamar wants THESE qualities in her 'ideal life partner': Deets inside

Saba Qamar wants THESE qualities in her 'ideal life partner': Deets inside
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor exude couple goals in pictures from second day of Eid

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor exude couple goals in pictures from second day of Eid
‘Koffee with Karan’ not returning, confirms Karan Johar

‘Koffee with Karan’ not returning, confirms Karan Johar
Eid ul Fitr: Ayeza Khan, Hania Aamir among others mark the occasion with stunning photos

Eid ul Fitr: Ayeza Khan, Hania Aamir among others mark the occasion with stunning photos
Kareena Kapoor 's stunning family photo wins the internet

Kareena Kapoor 's stunning family photo wins the internet
Eid 2022: Salman Khan shares selfies with fans gathered outside Galaxy apartments

Eid 2022: Salman Khan shares selfies with fans gathered outside Galaxy apartments
Shah Rukh Khan BREAKS the internet as he greets fans on Eid from Mannat balcony

Shah Rukh Khan BREAKS the internet as he greets fans on Eid from Mannat balcony
Katrina Kaif wishes her fans ‘Eid Mubarak’

Katrina Kaif wishes her fans ‘Eid Mubarak’
Sharmeen Obaid announces 'special version' of Ms Marvel for Pakistani cinemas

Sharmeen Obaid announces 'special version' of Ms Marvel for Pakistani cinemas
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimor release their Eid video: Watch

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimor release their Eid video: Watch

Latest

view all