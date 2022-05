Maya Ali oozes charm in ethereal outfit on Eid Day 2: see pics

Pakistani actor Maya Ali left fans swooning over beauty as she slid into an ethereal outfit to continue the Eid celebration on the second day of the festival.

Taking to Instagram, Ali dropped several photos to flaunt her flawless looks while adding more joy to her more than six million followers on the platform.

The Jo Bichar Gaye actor donned a gorgeous red and white layered long frock while her hair fell perfectly around her shoulders.

The breezy outfit was complimented by her traditional jewellery and soft make-up.

Meanwhile, Ali opted for a white skirt, paired with a bright pink shirt as she left fans jaw-dropped with her pictures from the first day of Eid.