Brooklyn Beckham closely skips awkward encounter with ex-girlfriend at Met Gala

Brooklyn Beckham, who attended his first Met Gala after tying the knot to Nicola Peltz, closely skipped an awkward encounter at an event on Monday night.

The couple, dressed up in gorgeous outfits, turned heads amidst their first public appearance since a $3.5million wedding in Palm Beach, Miami, Florida.

However, the event could have been an unpleasant fair as the 23-year-old chef’s girlfriend Cloe Grace Moretz was also among the VIP guests at the event, pointed out the Hello Magazine.

Looking stunning in a shimmery platinum overcoat with undone tie and white trousers, Moretz walked down the same red carpet his former beau posed on with his wife.

Beckham and Moretz dated for four years from 2014 and 2018.

Talking about the break-up, the 25-year-old actor told The Sunday Times' Style magazine, “Break-ups are hard across the board, but when every verified account on Twitter posts something about me I get tagged.”

“And every major publication is verified. So anytime they post something about a certain relationship it pops up on my phone, which is how I find out about 90 per cent of things,” she said.