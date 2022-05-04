 
entertainment
Wednesday May 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Brooklyn Beckham closely skips awkward encounter with ex-girlfriend at Met Gala

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 04, 2022

Brooklyn Beckham closely skips awkward encounter with ex-girlfriend at Met Gala
Brooklyn Beckham closely skips awkward encounter with ex-girlfriend at Met Gala

Brooklyn Beckham, who attended his first Met Gala after tying the knot to Nicola Peltz, closely skipped an awkward encounter at an event on Monday night.

The couple, dressed up in gorgeous outfits, turned heads amidst their first public appearance since a $3.5million wedding in Palm Beach, Miami, Florida.

However, the event could have been an unpleasant fair as the 23-year-old chef’s girlfriend Cloe Grace Moretz was also among the VIP guests at the event, pointed out the Hello Magazine.

Looking stunning in a shimmery platinum overcoat with undone tie and white trousers, Moretz walked down the same red carpet his former beau posed on with his wife.

Beckham and Moretz dated for four years from 2014 and 2018. 

Talking about the break-up, the 25-year-old actor told The Sunday Times' Style magazine, “Break-ups are hard across the board, but when every verified account on Twitter posts something about me I get tagged.”

“And every major publication is verified. So anytime they post something about a certain relationship it pops up on my phone, which is how I find out about 90 per cent of things,” she said. 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian comes under fire for allegedly stealing Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend's look at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian comes under fire for allegedly stealing Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend's look at Met Gala
Amber Herd recalls her early childhood and first interactions with

Amber Herd recalls her early childhood and first interactions with "charismatic" Johnny Depp
Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden warns Prince Harry to back off Camilla 'warpath'

Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden warns Prince Harry to back off Camilla 'warpath'
Amber Heard testifies in Johnny Depp’s libel suit

Amber Heard testifies in Johnny Depp’s libel suit
Prince Harry and Meghan may miss Queen's Jubilee celebrations

Prince Harry and Meghan may miss Queen's Jubilee celebrations

Jimmy Carr says Dave Chappelle's show was 'crazy' after attacker assaulted comedian on stage

Jimmy Carr says Dave Chappelle's show was 'crazy' after attacker assaulted comedian on stage

Dua Lipa reveals 'ticking off' good things ahead of her world tour

Dua Lipa reveals 'ticking off' good things ahead of her world tour
Kim Kardashian accused of ‘promoting extreme diet’ after she lost 16lbs in 3 weeks

Kim Kardashian accused of ‘promoting extreme diet’ after she lost 16lbs in 3 weeks
Kanye West accused of using samples of pastor’s sermon in ‘Come To Life’

Kanye West accused of using samples of pastor’s sermon in ‘Come To Life’
Cardi B reacts to Met Gala afterparty trolls: 'I hate it here'

Cardi B reacts to Met Gala afterparty trolls: 'I hate it here'
Khloe Kardashian takes fans behind her first Met Gala appearance

Khloe Kardashian takes fans behind her first Met Gala appearance
Post Malone is expecting first child: ‘Excited for this next chapter’

Post Malone is expecting first child: ‘Excited for this next chapter’

Latest

view all